Dash demolish Tourists

Winston-Salem erupted for four runs in the first inning and eight more fourth on the way to a 13-2 win over Asheville on Saturday night at McCormack Field.

With the lopsided win, the Dash can now get a split of the six-game series with a win on Sunday.

Yoelqui Cespedes and Gunnar Troutwine both connected for two-run homers for Winston-Salem. It was the first homer of the season for both.

Dash starter Taylor Varnell (4-2) picked up the win with five overpowering innings. Varnell struck out nine and walked only two, lowering his ERA to 2.03.

Winston-Salem improved to 21-25 on the season, while Asheville fell to 21-24.

Winston-Salem planned to name its Sunday starter after the conclusion of Saturday’s game, working through a potential starter for the finale against the Tourists.

Asheville will be sending Danny Cody to the mound in the final game of the series. Cody has done a bit of everything for the Tourists this season, appearing in nine games while making four starts and picking up one save. Cody, a right-hander, was a 17th round choice from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. He has a 9.55 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.