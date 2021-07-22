Dash edge BlueClaws

Luis Curbelo's solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and gave the Winston-Salem Dash a 3-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

It was the third consecutive win for Winston-Salem (29-40) over Jersey Shore (29-40) in the six-game series.

The hot-hitting Curbelo finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Curbelo and Lenyn Sosa propelled the Dash offense on Wednesday night with three RBIs apiece.

Winston-Salem starter Davis Martin had a strong outing, striking out five and allowing just one run in five innings with no walks.

Caleb Freeman pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his sixth save of the season.

Winston-Salem is scheduled to send Johan Dominguez to the mound for his 13th start of the season on Friday. Dominguez has a 1.05 WHIP this season, which would rank third in the High-A East if the right-hander qualified. Dominguez has pitched twice against Jersey Shore this season, with a combined 10 innings with six earned runs and nine strikeouts.

Ethan Lindow is set to make his seventh start of the season for Jersey Shore. Lindow began the season with Double-A Reading, where he made five starts before he was assigned to Jersey Shore on June 8.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.