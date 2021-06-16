Dash ends losing streak

Four Winston-Salem pitchers limited Greensboro to two runs on five hits as the Dash ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Grasshoppers on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash, who had lost eight of 10, improved to 18-20 for the season. The Grasshoppers fell to 21-17.

Winston-Salem broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the third on Lenyn Sosa's single, which scored Tyler Osik and Alex Destino to give the Dash a 2-0 lead.

The Dash got an insurance run in the sixth when Destino scored on Evan Skoug's double-play grounder.

Dash starter Johan Dominguez teamed with relievers Declan Cronin, Luke Shilling and Brian Glowicki to strike out seven Grasshoppers and walk only one.

Dominguez picked up the win, improving his record to 3-3. Michael Burrows absorbed the loss for Greensboro, falling to 1-2.

Greensboro will send Tahnaj Thomas to the mound on Thursday night. He's 0-2 with 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings this season, and has allowed five homers.

The Dash will give Kaleb Roper his first start of the season. Roper made his Dash and season debut in the previous series, allowing two earned runs in two innings against Greenville, striking out two.

First pitch on Thursday night is set for 7 p.m.