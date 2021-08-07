 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dash game against Tourists is rained out
0 Comments

Dash game against Tourists is rained out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dash logo web 051621

ASHEVILLE — Saturday night's High-A East game between the Winston-Salem Dash and the Asheville Tourists at McCormick Field was postponed because of rain.

The teams will now play a double-header on Sunday, with the first pitch of the first seven-inning game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The six-game series is tied at 2-2.

The Dash (32-50) haven't announced their starting pitchers for the two games.

For the Tourists (34-45), Danny Cody is set to make his 10th start and 17th appearance of the season. Cody, a right-hander, allowed no runs and two hits over three innings in relief against the Dash on Aug. 3. He's 1-6 this season, with a 6.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News