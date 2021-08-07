Dash game against Tourists is rained out

ASHEVILLE — Saturday night's High-A East game between the Winston-Salem Dash and the Asheville Tourists at McCormick Field was postponed because of rain.

The teams will now play a double-header on Sunday, with the first pitch of the first seven-inning game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The six-game series is tied at 2-2.

The Dash (32-50) haven't announced their starting pitchers for the two games.

For the Tourists (34-45), Danny Cody is set to make his 10th start and 17th appearance of the season. Cody, a right-hander, allowed no runs and two hits over three innings in relief against the Dash on Aug. 3. He's 1-6 this season, with a 6.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts.