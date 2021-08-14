Dash-Grasshoppers game is rained out

Thunderstorms washed out Saturday night's High Class-A game between the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium.

The teams are now scheduled to play a double-header on Sunday, with the first of two seven-inning games scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The Grasshoppers have announced right-hander Tahnaj Thomas as their starter for the first game. Thomas has a 1-2 record and a 4.64 ERA. He last faced Winston-Salem on Aug. 1, going five innings and allowing three runs while striking out five. It will be Thomas' fourth start against the Dash this season.

The Dash has a 33-55 record, while the Grasshoppers are 56-32.

Greensboro defeated Winston-Salem 4-1 on Friday night behind 10 strikeouts from starter Quinn Priester, who set a career-high for strikeouts in the win.

The Dash are next scheduled to start a six-game series at Hickory, starting on Tuesday.