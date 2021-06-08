Dash holds off Drive

The Winston-Salem Dash broke open a 4-4 tie with a two-run seventh, then held on to defeat the Greenville Drive 6-4 on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

Both teams evened their overall records at 15-15 in the first game of a six-game series.

In the bottom of the seventh, with one out, Dash first baseman Tyler Osik singled. Third baseman Johan Cruz followed with a homer to left, giving the Dash a two-run lead that the Winston-Salem bullpen was able to maintain.

Catcher Xavier Fernandez of the Dash also homered, a fourth-inning shot to left-center with Yolbert Sanchez aboard.

Reliever Edgar Navarro picked up the win for Winston-Salem. He allowed one walk and struck out three in two innings, improving his record to 1-0.

Luke Schilling picked up his first save of the season, pitching the eighth and ninth. Schilling allowed one walk and struck out five Drive batters.

The teams are scheduled to play the second game of the series on Wednesday at Truist Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.