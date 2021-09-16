Dash holds off Tourists

Four Winston-Salem pitchers limited Asheville to two runs on four hits on Thursday night at Truist Stadium, as the Dash grabbed a 5-2 win.

Winston-Salem (42-74) now trails Asheville (52-61) two games to one in the six-game series.

Dash starter Karan Patel and relievers Wilber Perez, Yoelvin Silven and Trey Jeans kept the Tourists off the scoreboard until Asheville scored two ninth-inning runs.

By that time, the Dash was already up 5-0.

In the sixth, Alex Destino's two-run homer — his 21st of the season, with Luis Miese aboard, game Winston-Salem a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, a Samir Duenez double scored Harvin Mendoza and Gunnar Troutwine and the Dash led 4-0.

In the seventh, a Destino single scored Terrell Tatum and the Dash lead was 5-0.

The Dash will name a starter for Friday's game at some point after the conclusion of Thursday’s game, sorting through their rotation options.

Asheville plans to go with right-hander Diosmerky Taveras, giving him his second start. Taveras, promoted from Low-A Fayetteville on Aug. 31, struck out 72 batters in 60 2/3 innings with the Woodpeckers this season, compiling a 3-4 record and 5.19 ERA.