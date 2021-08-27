Dash holds on to defeat Renegades

Luis Mieses' three run homer in the fifth inning propelled the Winston-Salem Dash to a 5-3 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-six series.

Winston-Salem improved to 38-61, while Hudson Valley fell to 61-38.

The Dash took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Caberea Weaver singled in Samir Duenez and Gunnar Troutwine.

On Saturday, the Dash plan to give right-hander Chase Solesky his fourth start on the fifth game of the series. Since his promotion on Aug. 3, Solesky has been one of the most consistent performers for the Dash, logging a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings, striking out 15.

Beck Way is scheduled to make his Renegades debut on Saturday after his promotion from Low-A on Aug. 24. Way, in his first MiLB season, was drafted in the fourth round in 2020. The right-hander started 14 times for Low-A Tampa, compiling a 3-1 record and striking out 54 in 47 innings.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.