Dash homers four times in win over Grasshoppers

The Winston-Salem Dash scored in each of the first four innings at Greensboro's First National Bank Field, then held on for a 6-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday night.

It was the first time that minor-league baseball teams from Winston-Salem and Greensboro had played each other since both franchises were members of the Carolina League in 1968.

The Dash got started quickly. Leadoff hitter Ian Dawkins homered to left-center off Grasshoppers starter Quinn Priester, a first-round pick of the parent Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. It was Dawkins' first homer of the season.

One batter later, Dash right fielder Alex Destino also hit a solo shot off Priester, giving Winston-Salem a 2-0 lead. It was Destino's fourth homer of the season, and he would connect for his fifth later in the game when he hit another solo shot in the seventh inning, this time off Grasshoppers reliever Grant Ford.

First baseman A.J. Gill of the Dash homered off Priester in the fourth.

Dash reliever Trey Jeans (1-0) picked up the win and Lane Ramsey got his second save of the season.

For the Grasshoppers, Priester took the loss, falling to 2-3.

The teams are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday night at First National Bank Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.