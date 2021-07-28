Dash outlasts Grasshoppers

GREENSBORO — Alex Destino's big offensive night propelled the Winston-Salem Dash to a 9-8 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday night at First National Bank Field.

Destino's eighth-inning single, with the score tied 8-8, sent Yoelqui Cespedes home with what would prove to be the game-winning run.

Destino, who finished the game with three hits and two runs scored, also hit a three-run homer in the seventh. It was his 12th homer of the season.

The Grasshoppers, who connected for four homers on Tuesday night, got three more on Wednesday. Matthew Frazier, Nick Gonzalez and Grant Koch all went deep for Greensboro.

The six-game series is now even at 1-1. Winston-Salem improved to 30-44, while Greensboro fell to 45-29.

Manager Ryan Newman and the Dash plan to start Johan Dominguez in the third game of the series on Thursday. Dominguez, a right-hander, has faced Greensboro twice this year, allowing five runs in four innings in his first start before bouncing back with a six-inning, one unearned run showing on June 16.