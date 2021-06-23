Dash overpowers Tourists

The Winston-Salem Dash outslugged the Asheville Tourists 9-7 on Wednesday night at McCormick Field in a game that featured 24 hits and seven home runs.

Winston-Salem improved to 21-23, while Asheville fell to 19-24.

The Dash got homers from catcher Evan Skoug, his third of the season, and shortstop Lenyn Sosa, his fifth.

For the Tourists, Joe Perez, Alex McKenna, Cesar Salazar, C.J. Stubbs and Wilyer Abreu all went deep.

Dan Metzdorf (2-0) picked up the win in relief for Winston-Salem and Brian Glowicki grabbed his third save.

Angel Macuare (0-3) took the loss for Asheville.

On Thursday, the Dash will start Davis Martin, who will attempt to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season, when he allowed four earned runs in 2/3 of an inning against Greensboro. But he still has a 3.57 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings.

Asheville will go with Tyler Brown. Despite striking out nearly a batter an inning (27 Ks to 28 1/3 IP), Brown holds an 8.26 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.