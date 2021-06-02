Dash pummels Grasshoppers

The Winston-Salem Dash pounded the Greensboro Grasshoppers 13-7 on Wednesday in the second game of a six-game series at First National Bank Field.

The Dash hit three more homers on Wednesday: catcher Daniel Milwee, left fielder Duke Ellis and right fielder Travis Moniot all connected.

First baseman Jesus Valdez led the attack for the Grasshoppers, going 3-for-4 with a solo homer and three runs scored.

Long reliever Brian Glowicki picked up the win for the Dash. He pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Austin Roberts took the loss for the Hoppers, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out three.

The Dash leads the series 2-0, with the third game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Greensboro.

Michael Burrows gets the start for Greensboro, while Taylor Varnell takes the hill for the Dash.