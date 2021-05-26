Dash rallies to defeat Crawdads

The Winston-Salem Dash rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to surge past the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 on Wednesday night at Truist Field.

Hickory handed a 3-1 lead to reliever Grant Anderson to start the bottom of the ninth.

Harvin Mendoza go things started for the Dash with a leadoff single to right. Henri Lartigue walked, moving Mendoza to second. Lartigue was replaced by pinch-runner Travis Moniot. Yolbert Sanchez then reached an infield single, with Mendoza racing to third and Moniot to second.

Lenyn Sosa's single to left scored Mendoza and Moniot, tying the game at 3-3. Sanchez advanced to third.

A wild pitch from Anderson allowed Sanchez to score from third with the winning run.

The Dash improved to 10-10, while the Crawdads fell to 8-12.

The teams will return to Truist Field on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.