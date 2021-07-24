Dash rally falls short against Blue Claws

A ninth-inning rally by the Winston-Salem Dash came up just short on Saturday night as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws escaped with a 7-6 win at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem (29-42), after winning the first three games of the six-game series, have now lost two in a row to Jersey Shore (31-40).

With the score tied at 4-4, Jhailyn Ortiz of the BlueClaws homered to left center. Ortiz's 16th homer of the season gave Jersey Shore a 5-4 lead.

The Dash's Evan Skoug homered in the eighth inning, cutting the BlueClaws' lead to 6-5. And the Dash loaded the bases in the ninth, but reliever Aidan Anderson of the Blue Claws got the third out, picking up his third save of the season.

The Dash is expected to send left-hander Bailey Horn to the mound for his second start of the series on Sunday. Horn pitched three hitless innings in the series opener.

The BlueClaws will turn to right-hander Tyler McKay for his eighth appearance and fourth start of the season on Sunday. McKay was scheduled to be the second starter used in the piggyback rotation on Sunday, but will get the start after Noah Skirrow was promoted to Double-A Reading on Thursday. McKay, a 16th round pick, has pitched 19 innings with the BlueClaws this season, with 14 strikeouts.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.