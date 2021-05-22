Dash Report

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) on Saturday.

Score

BlueClaws 3, Dash 2 (10 innings)

Why the Dash won/lost

The BlueClaws scrambled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it at 2 in the bottom of the eighth inning and then won it on an RBI single by Jonathan Guzman in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Stars

Dash

Starting pitcher Taylor Varnell threw four scoreless innings, giving up two hits, striking out five and walking 3.

Left fielder Luis Mieses hit a two-run homer in the top of the 7th inning to give the Dash a 2-0 lead.

BlueClaws

Jonathan Guzman drove in the winning run with a single to center with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Starting pitcher Noah Skirrow gave up no hits and struck out six in four innings and lowered his ERA to 0.68.

Records

Opponent: 8-9.