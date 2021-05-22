 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dash Report
0 comments

Dash Report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) on Saturday.

Score

BlueClaws 3, Dash 2 (10 innings)

Why the Dash won/lost

The BlueClaws scrambled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it at 2 in the bottom of the eighth inning and then won it on an RBI single by Jonathan Guzman in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Stars

Dash

Starting pitcher Taylor Varnell threw four scoreless innings, giving up two hits, striking out five and walking 3.

Left fielder Luis Mieses hit a two-run homer in the top of the 7th inning to give the Dash a 2-0 lead.

BlueClaws

Jonathan Guzman drove in the winning run with a single to center with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Starting pitcher Noah Skirrow gave up no hits and struck out six in four innings and lowered his ERA to 0.68. 

Records

Opponent: 8-9.

Dash: 8-9; 2.5 games behind the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays) in the South Division.

Up next for Dash

The two teams will wrap up their 6-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Dash will return to Truist Field in Winston-Salem on Tuesday for a 6-game series against the Hickory Crawdads.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News