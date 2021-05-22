Dash Report

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) on Saturday.
Score
BlueClaws 3, Dash 2 (10 innings)
Why the Dash won/lost
The BlueClaws scrambled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it at 2 in the bottom of the eighth inning and then won it on an RBI single by Jonathan Guzman in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Stars
Dash
Starting pitcher Taylor Varnell threw four scoreless innings, giving up two hits, striking out five and walking 3.
Left fielder Luis Mieses hit a two-run homer in the top of the 7th inning to give the Dash a 2-0 lead.
BlueClaws
Jonathan Guzman drove in the winning run with a single to center with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Starting pitcher Noah Skirrow gave up no hits and struck out six in four innings and lowered his ERA to 0.68.
Records
Opponent: 8-9.
Dash: 8-9; 2.5 games behind the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays) in the South Division.