Dash shut down Blue Claws
A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at the Jersey Blue Claws (Affiliate) on Tuesday.

Score

Dash 6, Blue Claws 0

Why the Dash won

The Dash scored five runs in the first two innings and the pitching did the rest, holding the Blue Claws to just two hits to take the first game in a six-game series. Declan Cronin (2-2) got the win for Winston-Salem. Jonathan Hughes (3-4) took a loss for Jersey Shore

Stars

Dash

Dash starter Bailey Horn pitched his best game of the season, pitching three hitless innings, striking out five while walking three 

Third baseman Luis Curbelo was 2 for 4, with two doubles and two RBIs. 

Shortstop Lenyn Sosa was 3 for 4 with an RBI

Opponent

Relief pitcher Blake Brown pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Records

Blue Claws: 29-38

Dash: 27-40; 9 games out of first in the South Division.

Up next for Dash

The Dash and Blue Claws will play the second game of the six-game series Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Jersey Shore.

