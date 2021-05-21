Dash shuts out Blue Claws

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies) on Friday.
Score
Dash 5, Blue Claws 0
Why the Dash won
The Winston-Salem pitching combination of starter Davis Martin and reliever Pauly Milto was dominant, holding Jersey Shore hitless until the eighth inning. The Blue Claws did finish with three hits, but were unable to score any runs.
Stars
Dash
Starter Davis Martin: 5 innings pitched, no runs, no hits, no walks, 5 strikeouts.
Reliever Pauly Milto: 4 inning pitched, 3 hits 6 strikeouts.
Shortstop Lenyin Sosa and second baseman Yolbert Sanchez drove in two runs each.
Jersey Shore
Second baseman Bryson Stott, first baseman Rudy Rott and third baseman Nate Fassnacht all singled.
Records
Jersey Shore: 7-9.
Dash: 8-8; two games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.