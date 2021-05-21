 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dash shuts out Blue Claws
0 comments

Dash shuts out Blue Claws

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dash logo web 051621

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies) on Friday.

Score

Dash 5, Blue Claws 0

Why the Dash won

The Winston-Salem pitching combination of starter Davis Martin and reliever Pauly Milto was dominant, holding Jersey Shore hitless until the eighth inning. The Blue Claws did finish with three hits, but were unable to score any runs.

Stars

Dash

Starter Davis Martin: 5 innings pitched, no runs, no hits, no walks, 5 strikeouts.

Reliever Pauly Milto: 4 inning pitched, 3 hits 6 strikeouts.

Shortstop Lenyin Sosa and second baseman Yolbert Sanchez drove in two runs each.

Jersey Shore

Second baseman Bryson Stott, first baseman Rudy Rott and third baseman Nate Fassnacht all singled.

Records

Jersey Shore: 7-9.

Dash: 8-8; two games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.

Up next for Dash

At Jersey Shore, Saturday-Sunday. Returns home to play Hickory in Truist Stadium, with all seats available for sale, May 25-30.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News