Dash shuts out Blue Claws

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies) on Friday.

Score

Dash 5, Blue Claws 0

Why the Dash won

The Winston-Salem pitching combination of starter Davis Martin and reliever Pauly Milto was dominant, holding Jersey Shore hitless until the eighth inning. The Blue Claws did finish with three hits, but were unable to score any runs.

Stars

Dash

Starter Davis Martin: 5 innings pitched, no runs, no hits, no walks, 5 strikeouts.

Reliever Pauly Milto: 4 inning pitched, 3 hits 6 strikeouts.

Shortstop Lenyin Sosa and second baseman Yolbert Sanchez drove in two runs each.

Jersey Shore

Second baseman Bryson Stott, first baseman Rudy Rott and third baseman Nate Fassnacht all singled.

Records

Jersey Shore: 7-9.