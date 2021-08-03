Dash slip past Tourists to open series

ASHEVILLE — Alex Destino supplied the offense for the Dash on Tuesday night, driving in three runs in Winston-Salem's 4-3 win over the Tourists at Asheville's McCormick Field.

Destino got things started quickly, homering to right-center in the first inning with Yoelqui Cespedes on base and giving the Dash an early 2-0 lead.

In the sixth, Destino's sacrifice fly to left sent Jagger Rusconi home from third and extended the Winston-Salem lead to 3-1. Later in the inning, Cespedes scored on an Asheville error for a 4-1 lead.

The Dash improved to 31-48, and the Tourists fell to 32-44.

Winston-Salem is planning to start right-hander Johan Dominguez in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday. Dominguez had his worst outing of the season against the Tourists on June 22, allowing nine earned runs in two innings in a losing effort.

Asheville will go with left-hander Brayan de Paula, his fourth start and 10th appearance of the season. He was called up from Low-A Fayetteville on June 19 and has a 6.17 ERA in 23 1/3 innings, striking out 26.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.