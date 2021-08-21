Dash split twinbill vs. Crawdads

HICKORY — The Winston-Salem Dash broke open a close game with a five-run seventh inning, winning 8-1 to split a doubleheader with the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

With the split, the series is tied 2-2 going into Sunday’s finale.

Alex Destino got the Dash off on the right foot in the nightcap, smacking his team-leading 19th homer in the first inning.

Lazaro Leal’s three-run homer highlighted the top of the seventh and sealed the win for the Dash.

In the opener, the Crawdads took a 4-2 lead in the first inning and rolled on to an 11-4 win.

Luis Curbelo hit his 18th homer, a two-run shot. Caberea Weaver hit his first of the season for the Dash, and Jose Rodriguez clubbed his second.

On Sunday, the Dash plan to start Jeremiah Burke for the second time in the series. Burke has been limited to one inning in each of his two starts since being activated off the injured list on Aug. 13.

Hickory will go with Grant Wolfram in the final game of the season between the teams. Wolfram, a left-hander, pitched in relief against the Dash in the first game of the series, allowing one run in two innings after taking over for Crawdads starter Justin Slaten.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.