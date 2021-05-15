Dash upends Hillcats, 5-2

The Winston-Salem Dash beat the Hickory 5-2 on Saturday night, the third consecutive win for the Dash over the Crawdads.

After Hickory took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Winston-Salem took the lead with three runs in the top of the third. Alex Destino tripled home one run and scored on a double by Luis Curbelo, who later scored on a single by Yolbert Sanchez.

Curbelo added a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to push the Dash lead to 5-1.

Starting pitcher Davis Martin gave up 1 ron on three hits, while striking out seven, to pick up his first win of the season. Caleb Freeman struck out the side in the night to pick up his second save of the season.

Avery Weems took the loss for the Crawdads, giving up two earned runs on three hits. He struck out five and walked one.