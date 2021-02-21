Dates, courses are set for city recreation department's golf tournaments

While all three of those long-running tournaments are individual events, a new team tournament is being planned for Oct. 14-15 at Reynolds Park and Winston Lake. The Forsyth Championship 2-man best ball tournament will be offered.

For all four tournaments the golfers must be residents of Forsyth County to be eligible to play.

Thomas said that the recreation department will work with all the area courses and will have applications available this spring. Last summer the tournaments were moved around quite a bit because of the pandemic but that’s not likely to happen this summer.

“We plan to reach out to more schools to get our junior numbers up,” Thomas said about the Forsyth Junior which had only about 25 golfers last summer. “CDC guidelines will be followed and hopefully we’ll see some new faces this year, as well as our committed golfers who play annually.”

Unfortunately the recreation department doesn’t have full on-line registration, but all golfers who played in last year’s tournaments will receive an application in the mail.

Haas leads Deacons to another title

Jerry Haas, who is in his 24th season as the Wake Forest men’s golf coach, won his 40th tournament as a coach earlier this month in Kiawah Island, S.C.