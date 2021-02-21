Dates, courses are set for city recreation department's golf tournaments

Somehow the Winston-Salem Recreation Department made it through last summer by holding all three of its major golf tournaments.
With golf courses open for play during the pandemic it was still very challenging to hold the Forsyth Championship, the Forsyth Senior Championship and the Forsyth Junior, but the tournaments were played with plenty of social distancing.
There were fewer golfers in each field, but those numbers are expected to go up this summer.
“We really just wanted to provide that opportunity for the golfers,” said Katie Thomas of the recreation department about getting through last summer. “We figured we would lose a few numbers in the fields, but golf was the one sport you could play last year, so we hoped for the best. Safety precautions were in place to ensure the golfers felt comfortable enough to play in our tournaments.”
Thomas said she hopes more golfers will sign up to play this summer to increase the fields.
The 60th Forsyth Senior will be held June 17-18 at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
The 69th Forsyth Junior will be held July 13-15 at Reynolds Park, Winston Lake and Pine Knolls.
The 74th Forsyth Championship, which was won by Brandon Einstein last summer, will be held Aug. 6-8 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
While all three of those long-running tournaments are individual events, a new team tournament is being planned for Oct. 14-15 at Reynolds Park and Winston Lake. The Forsyth Championship 2-man best ball tournament will be offered.
For all four tournaments the golfers must be residents of Forsyth County to be eligible to play.
Thomas said that the recreation department will work with all the area courses and will have applications available this spring. Last summer the tournaments were moved around quite a bit because of the pandemic but that’s not likely to happen this summer.
“We plan to reach out to more schools to get our junior numbers up,” Thomas said about the Forsyth Junior which had only about 25 golfers last summer. “CDC guidelines will be followed and hopefully we’ll see some new faces this year, as well as our committed golfers who play annually.”
Unfortunately the recreation department doesn’t have full on-line registration, but all golfers who played in last year’s tournaments will receive an application in the mail.
Haas leads Deacons to another title
Jerry Haas, who is in his 24th season as the Wake Forest men’s golf coach, won his 40th tournament as a coach earlier this month in Kiawah Island, S.C.
Haas has a deep team this spring that is ranked in the top 10. The Demon Deacons were led by freshman Michal Brennan, who won the individual title. Brennan shot 67-68-65 with 19 birdies to finish at 16 under for 54 holes.
The 21 under that the Deacons shot as team in the opening round was a program record, and they finished the tournament at 37 under.
“What a great team win for our guys,” Haas said. “I told somebody last week that we are an explosive bunch with a long way to go, but when we get it going we make a lot of birdies.”
Senior Eric Bae finished at 11 under par and tied for second while Marco Steyn, BJ Rogillio and Parker Gillam also helped the Deacons to the victory.
The Deacons will continue their spring season March 1-2 at the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2.
Around the green
Youth on Course Carolinas, which allows children in North and South Carolina to play for $5 a round, announced its top-10 facilities that had the most Youth on Course rounds played in 2020. Among the local courses that made the list were Bryan Park in Greensboro, Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale and Lexington Golf Club in Lexington. To learn more about Youth on Course Carolinas go to the Carolinas Golf Association website....
Rachel Kuehn, a sophomore at Wake Forest, was named the 2020 Richard S. Tufts winner as the top women’s player in 2020 for the Carolinas Golf Association. Kuehn, who plays for the top-ranked Wake Forest women’s team, was a 2020 member of the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team, won the Ladies National Golf Association Amateur and competed in the U.S. Women’s Amateur advancing to the round of 16….
Tanglewood Park won the 5th Carolinas Golf Association’s Senior Interclub championship despite starting the season 0-2. In the playoffs, Tanglewood beat Salem Glen, Wildwood Green, Bentwinds and Riverwood to reach the final at Mid-Pines, where it beat NorthStone Country Club. Mark Robson was the team captain and the team consisted of Brian Sainz, Charlie Fisher, Dickie Brewer, Greg Howard, Hugh Quinn, Jim Williams, and Scott Wearn. Tanglewood Park also won the title in 2018….
The PGA of America announced that the use of distance-measuring devices will be allowed during competition rounds at its three majors: the PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships,” said Jim Richerson, the President of the PGA of America. “The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf.”
