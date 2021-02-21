Dates, courses are set for Winston-Salem recreation department's golf tournaments

Somehow the Winston-Salem Recreation Department made it through last summer by holding all three of its major golf tournaments: the Forsyth Championship, the Forsyth Senior Championship and the Forsyth Junior.
There were fewer golfers in each field during the pandemic, but those numbers are expected to go up this summer.
“We really just wanted to provide that opportunity for the golfers,” the recreation department's Katie Thomas said. “We figured we would lose a few numbers in the fields, but golf was the one sport you could play last year, so we hoped for the best. Safety precautions were in place to ensure the golfers felt comfortable enough to play in our tournaments.”
Thomas said she hopes more golfers will sign up to play this summer to increase the fields. The dates for the three majors this summer
• 60th Forsyth Senior: June 17-18 at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
• 69th Forsyth Junior: July 13-15 at Reynolds Park, Winston Lake and Pine Knolls.
• 74th Forsyth Championship: Aug. 6-8 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. Brandon Einstein won last summer.
Besides those individual events, a new team tournament, the Forsyth Championship two-man best ball, is being planned for Oct. 14-15 at Reynolds Park and Winston Lake.
Golfers must be Forsyth County residents to be eligible to play in any of those tournaments.
Thomas said the recreation department would work with area courses and provide applications available this spring.
“We plan to reach out to more schools to get our junior numbers up,” Thomas said of the Forsyth Junior, which had about 25 golfers last summer. “CDC guidelines will be followed and hopefully we’ll see some new faces this year, as well as our committed golfers who play annually.”
The recreation department doesn’t have full online registration, but all golfers who played in last year’s tournaments will receive a mail application.
Haas leads Deacons to another title
Jerry Haas, who is in his 24th season as the Wake Forest men’s golf coach, won his 40th tournament as a coach this month in Kiawah Island, S.C.
Haas has a deep team that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. The Demon Deacons were led by freshman Michal Brennan, who shot 67-68-65 with 19 birdies to finish at 16 under for 54 holes and won the title.
The Deacons' 21 under in the opening round was a program record, and they finished the tournament at 37 under.
“What a great team win for our guys,” Haas said. “We are an explosive bunch with a long way to go, but when we get it going we make a lot of birdies.”
Senior Eric Bae finished at 11 under par and tied for second while Marco Steyn, BJ Rogillio and Parker Gillam also helped the Deacons to the victory.
The Deacons will continue their spring season March 1-2 at the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2.
Around the green
Youth on Course Carolinas, which allows children in North and South Carolina to play for $5 a round, announced its top-10 facilities for most Youth on Course rounds played in 2020. Among the courses that made the list were Bryan Park in Greensboro, Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale and Lexington Golf Club in Lexington. To learn more about Youth on Course Carolinas go to the Carolinas Golf Association website....
Rachel Kuehn, a Wake Forest sophomore, has been named the 2020 Richard S. Tufts winner as the top women’s player in 2020 for the Carolinas Golf Association. Kuehn, who plays for the No. 1-ranked college team, was a 2020 member of the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team, won the Ladies National Golf Association Amateur and competed in the U.S. Women’s Amateur advancing to the round of 16….
Tanglewood Park won the fifth Carolinas Golf Association’s Senior Interclub championship despite starting the season 0-2. In the playoffs, Tanglewood beat Salem Glen, Wildwood Green, Bentwinds and Riverwood to reach the final at Mid-Pines, where it beat NorthStone Country Club. Mark Robson was the team captain and the team consisted of Brian Sainz, Charlie Fisher, Dickie Brewer, Greg Howard, Hugh Quinn, Jim Williams, and Scott Wearn. Tanglewood Park also won the title in 2018….
The PGA of America has announced that the use of distance-measuring devices will be allowed during competition rounds at its three majors: the PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships,” said Jim Richerson, the president of the PGA of America. “The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf.”
