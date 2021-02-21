Dates, courses are set for Winston-Salem recreation department's golf tournaments

Golfers must be Forsyth County residents to be eligible to play in any of those tournaments.

Thomas said the recreation department would work with area courses and provide applications available this spring.

“We plan to reach out to more schools to get our junior numbers up,” Thomas said of the Forsyth Junior, which had about 25 golfers last summer. “CDC guidelines will be followed and hopefully we’ll see some new faces this year, as well as our committed golfers who play annually.”

The recreation department doesn’t have full online registration, but all golfers who played in last year’s tournaments will receive a mail application.

Haas leads Deacons to another title

Jerry Haas, who is in his 24th season as the Wake Forest men’s golf coach, won his 40th tournament as a coach this month in Kiawah Island, S.C.

Haas has a deep team that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. The Demon Deacons were led by freshman Michal Brennan, who shot 67-68-65 with 19 birdies to finish at 16 under for 54 holes and won the title.

The Deacons' 21 under in the opening round was a program record, and they finished the tournament at 37 under.