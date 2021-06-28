Davie County's Jack Jarvis wins NCHSAA Class 4-A wrestling title

Davie County's Jack Jarvis won the Class 4-A 170-pound title and West Forsyth's Joseph Burns was runner-up at 106 to highlight area teams' participation in the NCHSAA wrestling championships.
Here are the individual champions and runners-up from area schools:
CLASS 4-A
106 pounds: Runner-up, Joseph Burns (West Forsyth).
132: Champion, James Joplin (Northwest Guilford).
138: Runner-up, Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford).
145: Champion, Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford); runner-up, Toure Moore (Grimsley).
152: Champion (Most Outstanding Wrestler), Joe Sealey (High Point Central).
170: Champion, Jack Jarvis (Davie County).
CLASS 3-A
285 pounds: Runner-up, Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford).
CLASS 2-A
106 pounds: Runner-up, Rayshaun James (Reidsville).
126: Champion, Elijah Boyd (Reidsville).
