Davie County's Jack Jarvis wins NCHSAA Class 4-A wrestling title
nchsaa logo 081320 web print

Davie County's Jack Jarvis won the Class 4-A 170-pound title and West Forsyth's Joseph Burns was runner-up at 106 to highlight area teams' participation in the NCHSAA wrestling championships.

Here are the individual champions and runners-up from area schools:

CLASS 4-A

106 pounds: Runner-up, Joseph Burns (West Forsyth).

132: Champion, James Joplin (Northwest Guilford).

138: Runner-up, Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford).

145: Champion, Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford); runner-up, Toure Moore (Grimsley).

152: Champion (Most Outstanding Wrestler), Joe Sealey (High Point Central).

170: Champion, Jack Jarvis (Davie County).

CLASS 3-A

285 pounds: Runner-up, Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford).

CLASS 2-A

106 pounds: Runner-up, Rayshaun James (Reidsville).

126: Champion, Elijah Boyd (Reidsville).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

