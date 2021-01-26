Davis Love III, a three-time winner in Greensboro on the PGA Tour, named 2022 Presidents Cup captain

“Jay said, ‘I just thought you guys are running the show now and I thought it'd be cool if Tiger was the one to tell you,’” Love told Ross. “So then when I call Jay, (he says), ‘Congratulations,’ and I go, ‘Aren't we even going to talk about this?’ He goes, ‘No, it's done. You'll be great.’

“And I think that's neat of Jay to give us that responsibility of, hey, it's your guys’ team and we'll make this decision. And once we do, we'll let Tiger hand it off to Davis and Davis hand it off to the next guy.”

Mark Brazil, the long-time tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, said Love will make a great captain because of how much the golfers on the PGA respect him.

“It’s pretty cool and I was happy to see that,” Brazil said. “I was hopeful it would happen, and it’s a good story since he was born here in North Carolina.”

Brazil said it’s a big honor to be named team captain and because Love has that experience of being a Ryder Cup captain before that’s a bonus.

“At the end of the day, he has such great respect from the tour players and the look up to him and his hall of fame career that has been outstanding.”

One of Love’s strengths, according to Brazil, is how approachable Love can be.