Davis Love III, a three-time winner in Greensboro on the PGA Tour, named 2022 Presidents Cup captain

Davis Love III, a three-time winner of the PGA Tour’s stop in Greensboro, has been named the 2022 United States’ Presidents Cup captain.
And he’ll be in charge of the U.S. team in his hometown of Charlotte.
Love, who attended North Carolina and is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, was named captain on Tuesday.
Love, 56, played in the first six Presidents Cups, compiling a record of 16-8-4, and served as an assistant in three more. He played in six Ryder Cups and is a two-time U.S. captain.
The Presidents Cup will be played Sept. 19 through the 25th of 2022 at Quail Hollow Club.
Love was a three-time All-American at North Carolina and has won three of his 21 PGA Tour wins in Greensboro. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2015 at Sedgefield Country Club at the age of 51.
Helen Ross, who writes for pgatour.com and is a former golf writer at the Greensboro News & Record, detailed that Love was told he was captain by none other than Tiger Woods. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reached out to Woods and he agreed to give the news to Love.
“Jay said, ‘I just thought you guys are running the show now and I thought it'd be cool if Tiger was the one to tell you,’” Love told Ross. “So then when I call Jay, (he says), ‘Congratulations,’ and I go, ‘Aren't we even going to talk about this?’ He goes, ‘No, it's done. You'll be great.’
“And I think that's neat of Jay to give us that responsibility of, hey, it's your guys’ team and we'll make this decision. And once we do, we'll let Tiger hand it off to Davis and Davis hand it off to the next guy.”
Mark Brazil, the long-time tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, said Love will make a great captain because of how much the golfers on the PGA respect him.
“It’s pretty cool and I was happy to see that,” Brazil said. “I was hopeful it would happen, and it’s a good story since he was born here in North Carolina.”
Brazil said it’s a big honor to be named team captain and because Love has that experience of being a Ryder Cup captain before that’s a bonus.
“At the end of the day, he has such great respect from the tour players and the look up to him and his hall of fame career that has been outstanding.”
One of Love’s strengths, according to Brazil, is how approachable Love can be.
“He’s just an easy going guy that has been forever popular with everybody and like Freddy (Couples) and Jay Haas he’s always somebody who guys want to play for and that’s still the case with Davis,” Brazil said.
Love, who has 37 career wins from around the world in his professional career, has always been a fan favorite in Greensboro during the Wyndham Championship winning the tournament first in 1992 when it was called the KMart Greater Greensboro Open and played at Forest Oaks Country Club.
He also won it in 2006 when it was called the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro which was also at Forest Oaks Country Club.
In 2015, with Tiger Woods playing for the first time at the Wyndham Championship, Love put together a 64 in the final round to win his third title in Greensboro. The three titles are second in tournament history to Sam Snead’s eight times
His 24 appearances over his career at the Wyndham Championship is third most all time behind Fuzzy Zoeller with 26 and Snead with 34.
