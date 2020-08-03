Davis Love III, a three-time winner of the PGA Tour’s event in Greensboro, will be in the field next week for the 81st Wyndham Championship.
Love, 56, committed last week, and is eligible to play because he’s a 21-time PGA Tour winner in his hall of fame career.
“I plan on playing,” Love said in a text.
The Wyndham Championship is scheduled Aug. 13-16, but will be played without fans or sponsors because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Love, who will also play this week in the PGA Championship, announced via social media late last month that he will focus on playing instead of his work on CBS as an on-course reporter. Love won the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot.
In a post on Twitter on July 28, Love thanks CBS for the opportunity.
“I appreciate and am in awe of the amazing work they produce each week,” Love said in the post. “Since golf returned in June, CBS allowed me time to focus on my family, play a few tournaments, and bring some stability back in a difficult year.”
Love’s family home in St. Simons Island, Georgia burned to the ground in March but luckily Love and his wife, Robin, were the only ones home at the time. They both escaped uninjured but the home, which was worth more than $4.4 million, was lost.
Love said on Twitter that he still has a strong desire to play. He’s also eligible to play on the Champions Tour.
“I have realized at this time my passion to play is still strong,” he said.
Love, a former North Carolina star who was born in Charlotte, last won on the PGA Tour in 2015 when he won the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club at the age of 51. With that win, he became the third oldest in PGA Tour history to win on tour after Sam Snead and Art Wall Jr.
Snead won in Greensboro a record eight times and Love is second with three victories. Love also won at Forest Oaks Country Club in 1992 (Kmart Greater Greensboro Classic) and in 2006 (Chrysler Classic of Greensboro).
In eight tournaments this season on the PGA Tour Love has made just one cut, finishing 66th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. in early March. Since the return of golf in June, Love has played in three tournaments (The RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship and Workday Charity Open) but missed the cut in each tournament.
Love has also played one time on the Champions Tour and finished tied for 19th in January at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
This will be the 24th appearance for Love in Greensboro. He's third behind Brandt Snedaker, a two-time winner, and Webb Simpson for the most money won in Greensboro's tournament. Love has won just over $2.6 million in Greensboro.
