Dean Smith knew early that Krzyzewski was a rising star

RALEIGH — There are moments, still, when Mike Krzyzewski walks into his top-floor office that overlooks part of Duke’s campus and wonders, as he put it one day last summer, “How the hell did this happen?”
“No, really,” he said.
He was surrounded by reminders of his life’s work, in a building that didn’t exist when he arrived in Durham 42 years ago. Now there was a Duke basketball museum on the first floor and here, five stories up, a museum of a different kind, one Krzyzewski personally curated.
Five large photographs of his teams celebrating five national championships hung high behind his desk. Old game balls and magazine covers lined the walls, along with honors from West Point and snapshots of his wife, daughters and grandchildren.
All around were odes to his most cherished people and moments, the things he loved, and for almost two hours he’d been reflecting upon some of them while attempting to keep a distance. The season was then months away and Krzyzewski insisted that once it began he’d stay in the present. There’d be no talk of the last of this or the last of that, he said. Even then, in mid-August, without a game to worry about or a practice to plan, he said he’d rather not look back.
Then he felt the pull of history.
“One more thing from me,” Krzyzewski said, just as a long conversation wound down, and it was as if he had a secret to share. Perhaps he just wanted people to know that things could change, that he could change — that an old rival or nemesis could become something much more meaningful. His tone changed, too, as if he was even surprised at what he was about to say.
“Being in this area, with North Carolina State, but especially North Carolina, and our rivalry, relationship or whatever ... The friendship I eventually developed with Dean was kind of nuts.”
It was an unprompted addendum to a long interview, and soon Krzyzewski was on his feet, walking to the other side of his office. He didn’t fight the past now, memories of when he was much younger and attempting to build something in the shadow of what Dean Smith had built at North Carolina. Theirs was not an especially warm relationship in the beginning. Smith’s UNC teams beat Duke again and again during Krzyzewski’s early years. Sometimes Krzyzewski bristled.
“I needed to go through all that,” he said, and he made his way to a wall where he’d hung photos of himself with some of his closest friends — one with Jim Boeheim; another of Krzyzewski and Jim Valvano, both young, in the prime of their lives. That was a long time ago now. And then above, in the middle — “let me show you,” Krzyzewski said, “this is a cool picture” — was one of Smith and Krzyzewski in Smith’s later years.
They were sitting beside each other, suit jackets and ties, at a function at the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. They appeared to be sharing a laugh, or maybe only a smile. The scars of their old battles had faded away; one of the fiercest coaching rivalries in ACC history had become something more tender, something Krzyzewski still had difficulty articulating, years later.
In the photo, Smith and Krzyzewski looked like old friends. They’d become that, Krzyzewski said.
“And to me, that’s like one of the hidden things in the history of our league,” Krzyzewski said of his relationship with Smith, one that evolved into something meaningful, for both men, before Smith died in 2015. “Is how the hell could that happen?”
**
Krzyzewski will coach his final home game on Saturday. For 42 years he has made the short walk from the Duke locker room to the home bench on the opposite side of Cameron Indoor Stadium. It has become one of the most reliable constants in American sport, Krzyzewski’s presence, and no one born after March 17, 1980, has known a world without Krzyzewski as the head coach at Duke.
The game Saturday will not only be the last one he coaches at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but also the last one he coaches in North Carolina, which hosts neither the ACC tournament nor an NCAA tournament site. And it might be the last one he coaches against North Carolina, the school, the one Krzyzewski has most often been measured against over the past four decades.

The rivalry has been what it is for so long that it’s difficult to consider a time when it wasn’t that way, though that time existed, too. When Krzyzewski arrived in Durham in 1980, Duke hadn’t defeated UNC in Chapel Hill since 1966. The Blue Devils had experienced national success — they’d been to three consecutive NCAA tournaments, including a regional final — during the previous three seasons under Bill Foster, but not sustained national success.
The ACC was much smaller then, more regionally confined and perhaps more contentious, every coach fighting for the limited opportunity to break through the grind of the regular season and reach the NCAA tournament. Terry Holland had built something lasting at Virginia. So had Lefty Driesell at Maryland. Dean Smith was already a beloved figure in this state, even if he had yet to lead UNC to a national championship.
Smith was 49, and a refined and accomplished presence when Krzyzewski entered the league. Krzyzewski then was 33, and he looked a little nervous at his introductory press conference, smiling sheepishly and spelling his name for the reporters who didn’t yet have a chance to know how to pronounce it. They coached against each other for the first time on Dec. 5, 1980, in the last year of the old Big Four Tournament in Greensboro.
“I’m worried about Duke,” Smith told reporters before the game. “They’ve got a great young coach.”e UNC-Duke basketball rivalry has long needed no explanation. It simply exists, a product of the schools’ shared history and tradition and often successful pursuit of the same things; a product of their proximity and the whole “separated by eight miles of pine trees and two shades of blue” dynamic that ESPN dramatized in the old promos leading into the broadcasts.