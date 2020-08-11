Defending champion Sam Haggas fired a 3-under 69 to grab the first round lead of the 68th Forsyth Junior at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville on Tuesday.
Haggas, a rising senior at Bishop McGuinness, has a one-shot lead on Anna Howerton, Evan Owen and Mason Beshears, who all shot 70.
Braden Gay and Cooper Diaz each shot 73 and are four shots back.
Wednesday’s second round will be at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course with the final round on Thursday at Reynolds Park.
In the Junior Open, which is for girls and boys ages 13 and older and are playing nine holes a day, Katherine Perdue leads with a 44.
In the Cubs Division for girls and boys ages 12 and under, Reece Hart shot 37 to grab the first-round lead.
