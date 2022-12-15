Derrick Sharpe named head football coach at Parkland

WINSTON-SALEM — After going 1-24 the last three seasons, Parkland has made a coaching change in its football program. Derek Bryant resigned this week and Derrick Sharpe will take over the Mustangs program, the school announced in an email Thursday.

Parkland finished 0-10 overall this year and 0-7 in the tough Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. During Bryant's tenure the Mustangs were 1-24 overall and 0-16 in conference games.

Sharpe has been in the WSFCS system since 2010, when he started as a wide receivers coach at Carver. From 2014 to 2018, he was offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Parkland under head coach Martin Samek. Sharpe held the same responsibilities at Mount Tabor from 2019 to 2021. Most recently, Sharpe was quarterbacks coach at North Forsyth.

“Having seen Coach Sharpe working in the community for the past 10 years, I have learned that he is a very positive and impactful leader on and off the field,” Linwood Jerald, Parkland's athletics director, said in a news release. “When you are looking for a great coach, you are looking for someone who you would want to coach your own children. Coach Sharpe is that coach. I have seen him build great student- athletes and great young men. We look forward to having his positive impact at our school and on our field and in our community.”

Sharpe received his B.S. of Social Work degree from Mars Hill, where he was a four-year letterman on the football team. While at Mars Hill, he was named the 1990 South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year.