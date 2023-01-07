Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon winner, is in Winston-Salem this weekend

Des Linden felt such a connection to her 2018 victory in the Boston Marathon she wrote a book about it.

She wasn’t concerned that she had never written a book before and chuckled “that’s why I had a ghost writer.” That book become a reality with “Choosing to Run” that will come out in April a couple of weeks before the next Boston Marathon.

The memoir she wrote with help from Bonnie D. Ford takes readers, and avid runners, to places that not many experience. That place would be the 26.2 miles she reeled off on that faithful day in Boston winning in a driving rainstorm.

“It’s always something I wanted to do,” she said about writing a book. “It's just there's all these behind the scenes stories, and I've talked about them in podcasts forever, but there's just a little more depth when you're sitting down for a long form.”

Linden, 39, is in Winston-Salem as part of the Twin City Track Club’s annual winter seminar. She was the guest speaker on Saturday night at a dinner and before that ran in the Frosty 50K at Salem Lake, one of the big races the Twin City Track Club hosts.

During her outstanding professional running career she competed in two Olympic marathons in 2012 and ’16, and she’s the women’s 50K world record holder breaking three hours at 2:59.54.

On Saturday morning, however, her plan was to use Salem Lake as a training run. “I’m not racing, I’m just running,” she said.

What is probably the most amazing part of her Boston Marathon win was it came out of nowhere.

In her book she describes how the weather was 39 degrees and raining with gusty winds. She was also recovering from an illness and was questioning her future in the sport.

All of those doubts changed at about mile 22 when she was feeling so good it hit her that she could win the race. She accomplished that in her biggest win of her career and along the way became the first American to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years.

Linden, who is from San Diego and ran at Arizona State and lives in Michigan, has carved out a career in the sport and loves talking to avid runners about what it’s been like. For those beginning runners she says it's all about patience.

“I always say just stick to it and make the time,” Linden said. “I’ve always found that running is such an enjoyable thing to do, and it doesn’t matter what level you are at.”

Linden says running has always been her passion.

“It’s fantastic to travel around and see the country and the world all because of running,” Linden said. “But really, at the end of it, it's just the people I get to work with and meet. I think I've made some great friends and have great relationships from the sport. And, you know, there'll be lifelong friends. So that's been the best part for me.”