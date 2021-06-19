Destino, Burke propel Dash past Grasshoppers

Right fielder Alex Destino slammed a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Winston-Salem Dash tacked on insurance runs in the third and fourth innings on Saturday night in a 4-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Truist Stadium.
The win gave the Dash a 3-2 edge in the six-game series with their I-40 rivals, with the series finale scheduled for Sunday.
The Dash take on Greensboro for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and full game notes are attached.
Destino's homer, his seventh of the season, came with Yolbert Sanchez aboard and game Winston-Salem a 2-0 lead.
In the third, Lenyn Sosa's double scored Yoelqui Cespedes, and in the fourth, Evan Skoug's double sent Travis Moniot home.
Starter Jeremiah Burke (1-1) picked up the win for the Dash, pitching five shutout innings.
Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) took the loss for the Grasshoppers.
The Dash will next start Taylor Varnell for the second time in the series, sending the left-hander to the mound on Father’s Day. Varnell is scheduled to make his ninth appearance and sixth start of the season. He pitched five innings against Grasshoppers in the series opener, allowing three runs (two earned) with two homers and two strikeouts.