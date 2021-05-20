Disco Turkeys put single-game tickets on sale, add to national acclaim

Among the franchises in the top 25 in 2019 sales were the Padres' Amarillo Sod Poodles in Texas, the Astros' Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Rockies' Hartford Yard Goats in Connecticut. And in 2021, they can expect competition from new or rebranded teams such as the Angels' Rocket City Trash Pandas (Huntsville, Ala.), the Twins' Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in Florida and the Astros' Sugar Land Skeeters in Texas.

Though not a part of the minor leagues, add the Disco Turkeys to baseball's mix of teams with names that are unique to the ears and with logos that catch the eyes.

"The term 'Disco turkey' is more or less the 'trash panda' of the peacock world, but also doubles as a play on 'jive turkey,'" SB Nation's James Dator wrote after the team's introduction this spring. "Here you have a decked out, disco, Travolta-esque peacock, with a disco plume, pointing not only like its dancing, but like Babe Ruth calling his shot. It’s goofy, it’s sassy — and I love it so much."