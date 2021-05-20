Disco Turkeys put single-game tickets on sale, add to national acclaim

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a wood bat summer league baseball team that has captured attention nationally with its logo and nickname, have put single-game tickets on sale for their home games at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem.
The Disco Turkeys will play 16 home games, mostly on weekends and when the High-A East League's Winston-Salem Dash is out of town. The Disco Turkeys will open play May 29 at the HiToms, who play at Thomasville's Finch Field, and will play their first home game June 4 against Martinsville.
Baseball below the major-league level has been ripe for years with marketing opportunities and merchandise sales driven by unique team names and logos. Professional minor-league baseball in 2019, before a pandemic and before contraction of the number of teams going into this season, reported merchandise sales of $73.8 million, up 16 percent from the previous year.
The back story of the Carolina Mudcats' logo, created in 1991 and showing a fish swimming through the letter "C" for a new team in Zebulon, was told recently by the News & Observer's Andrew Carter. Greensboro's minor-league baseball franchise changed from the Bats to the Grasshoppers when it moved into a new downtown ballpark in 2005. Winston-Salem's team, once known as the Twins or Cardinals or Red Sox, went by Warthogs from 1995 to 2008 before becoming the Dash.
Among the franchises in the top 25 in 2019 sales were the Padres' Amarillo Sod Poodles in Texas, the Astros' Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Rockies' Hartford Yard Goats in Connecticut. And in 2021, they can expect competition from new or rebranded teams such as the Angels' Rocket City Trash Pandas (Huntsville, Ala.), the Twins' Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in Florida and the Astros' Sugar Land Skeeters in Texas.
Though not a part of the minor leagues, add the Disco Turkeys to baseball's mix of teams with names that are unique to the ears and with logos that catch the eyes.
"The term 'Disco turkey' is more or less the 'trash panda' of the peacock world, but also doubles as a play on 'jive turkey,'" SB Nation's James Dator wrote after the team's introduction this spring. "Here you have a decked out, disco, Travolta-esque peacock, with a disco plume, pointing not only like its dancing, but like Babe Ruth calling his shot. It’s goofy, it’s sassy — and I love it so much."
The Disco Turkeys also won the praise of Justin and Eric Stangel, brothers who were lead writers for "The Late Show with David Letterman" and who have scored one-day contracts with teams such as the Portland Pickles, Cleburne Railroaders and Akron RubberDucks. The latter nailed down a deal with the brothers, whose Twitter accounts have a combined 175,000 followers, with promise of a 21-scoop sundae served in a full-sized baseball helmet if they'll show up.
"I'm ready; I'm your man," Justin Stangel said. "I am a professional athlete."
And now the Stangels will add one more team to their own roster, which they announced this week on ESPN+'s "SportsNation."
"A sixth team has contacted us, and we will be signing with," Eric Stangel said, pausing to hold up the team T-shirt, "the Carolina Disco Turkeys."
It's not clear what concessions the Disco Turkeys will need to make to complete the agreement nor whether turkey legs will be involved.
Most Disco Turkeys games will start at 5:30 p.m. The team's roster will include players from Wake Forest, UNCG and East Carolina, and they'll play a 40-game schedule against teams from North Carolina and Virginia before competing in a national amateur tournament Aug. 2-8 in Johnstown, Pa.
“Fans can expect engaging music, an energetic baseball atmosphere and to be able to really enjoy themselves at one of the country's best minor league ballparks," team co-owner and president Greg Sullivan said in a news release.