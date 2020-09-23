Division title is Braves' 20th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA — After clinching their third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves set their sights on ended a much longer streak.

After losses in 10 straight postseason appearances, the Braves are desperate to end the drought.

“If you ask me, it’s World Series or nothing,” said Ronald Acuña Jr. said through a translator after Atlanta clinched its record 20th division title by beating the Miami Marlins 11-1 on Tuesday night.

The Braves' Freddie Freeman missed the start of this delayed season with a high fever and other symptoms after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“When it’s all said and done, this is the most satisfying with all we had to go through this season to get to this point,” said

Freeman, who rebounded to become an MVP candidate and pushed his batting average to .347.

Atlanta has one more division titles than the New York Yankees, although the Bronx Bombers own a 27-3 edge over the Braves franchise for World Series championships. The Braves won 14 straight division titles in completed seasons from 1991 to 2005 but have not won a postseason series since 2001 and have not won a championship since 1995.