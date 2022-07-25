Dominic Thiem to play in Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament

Dominic Thiem's comeback from an injury in 2021 will continue in Winston-Salem in August.

Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament officials announced Monday that the 2020 U.S. Open champion has accepted a wild-card entry for the 48-player singles field.

The full lineup is expected to be released Wednesday, but Thiem joins Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Kei Nishikori among players announced early as participants in the event Aug. 20-27 at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

Thiem, 28, rose as high as No. 3 in the world after beating Alexander Zverev in the final to win in Queens. But he suffered a knee injury early in 2021 and then an injury to his right wrist and put himself on the shelf for the season in August.

The Austrian, winner of 17 ATP Tour championships, is 5-8 in matches in 2022. He reached the semifinals in Gstaad, Switzerland, losing to Matteo Berrettini on Saturday, after having reached the quarterfinals in Bastad, Sweden, the previous week. Thiem is playing in the Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Austria, this week.

Thiem last played in Winston-Salem 10 years ago, losing in the first round of qualifying to Ernest Gulbis.

Tickets are on sale and more information is available at winstonsalemopen.com.