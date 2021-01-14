Doug Crater, legendary coach at Reynolds High School, has died: 'He didn’t just roll out the ball and coach'

“He also coached golf and won state championships in that sport as well,” Elrod said.

The Demons won eight conference championships in golf and the 1968 state championship.

Bob Deaton, 88, was the principal at Reynolds when Crater became the football coach.

“Doug would fuss at his players to no end, but they’d all run through a wall for him,” said Deaton, who is honored in the naming of Reynolds' Deaton-Thompson Stadium.

Crater loved everything about coaching, Deaton said, no matter what sport.

“He just had a way of relating to the kids and it’s something that was remarkable and I’m pretty sure all those kids who he coached would run through a brick wall for him today,” Deaton said

One of Crater’s wrestlers, Mike Jordan, was a state champion who wrestled at Duke but lost every one of his matches his freshmen year, Deaton said.

“But then by his senior year Mike was the ACC champion,” Deaton said.

Jordan is a retired Methodist minister who remained close to Crater for a long time.