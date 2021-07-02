Dr. James B. Ewers, Jr., an Atkins and Johnson C. Smith graduate, going into Black Tennis Hall of Fame

Dr. James B. Ewers, Jr., prominent alum of Johnson C. Smith, will be inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame this weekend in Dorchester, Mass.

Ewers, a Winston-Salem native and a graduate of Atkins High School, was a top-flight tennis player for the Golden Bulls in the late 1960s where he won 34 straight matches at one point.

The Atkins tennis courts are named in his honor.

He was All-CIAA for all four seasons at J.C. Smith and was the conference champion in 1967, ’68 and ’69.

Ewers started playing tennis as a teenager in Winston-Salem and found success early. He ended up being recruited and playing for Coach Pop Warner in Charlotte.

After earning his degree from J.C. Smith in 1970 he received a masters degree in education from Catholic University and earned his doctoral degree at the University of Massachusetts. He later did his post-doctoral studies at Harvard.

Ewers, who is in the Atkins Hall of Fame and the J.C. Smith Hall of Fame, is a member of the United States Tennis Association in Louisiana and sits on the Diversity Committee for the USTA.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.