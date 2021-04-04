Dream come true: Two local junior golfers compete in Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. – With tears welling up after competing in the Augusta National Drive, Chip and Putt finals, 10-year-old Riley Adkins had a realization.
“The dream’s over,” said Adkins, a fourth-grader who is homeschooled and lives in Lawsonville.
But, boy, what a dream it was to get to walk the grounds of one of the most famous golf courses in the world.
Adkins as well as Macy Pate, a freshman at Reagan who competed in the 14-15 girls age group, were among the 80 junior golfers from ages 7 to 15 who qualified for the 2020 version of the popular competition. The pandemic got in the way and it was can-celled for 2020, but those same juniors who had qualified were given the chance to come back in 2021.
“It was really spectacular to be out here competing and to see this place was such a treat,” said Pate, who wound up fifth out of 10 her division.
The Golf Channel aired the competition live on Sunday morning, something Pate said took some getting used to.
"The cameras were all rolling and they were right there so I sort of realized right away that this was going to be different," Pate said.
Adkins ended up tied for sixth in the 7-9 girls division, and didn’t feel as nervous as her caddie and father, Chris.
“I think I was more nervous than her but she did awesome and I know she’s feeling like she could have done better but we are so proud of her getting here,” Chris Adkins said.
Riley also had her mother, Heather, and her little brother, Jace, who is 6-years-old, there cheering for her. "I'm glad my family could be here with me," she said.
One of the highlights for Chris Adkins was having a conversation with Lou Holtz, an Augusta member who happened to see his daughter’s swing. Holtz, a hall of fame football coach, asked Chris a question about Riley.
“So he says ‘Are you her coach?’ and I said, ‘no, I’m her father,’” Chris said. “And he said not much can go wrong with that swing.”
Riley, who is taught by Marcy Hart, a former Ledford and North Carolina star who played on the LPGA Tour, said seeing the history of Augusta National up close was better than the dream.
“I’ve seen the tournament for so many years and to see it in person was so much better,” said Riley, who has a Tar Heel head cover that was given to her by Heather Angell, a Winston-Salem native who is a former North Carolina star who is a teaching pro in Florida.
The competition is decided in each age group on two drives on the range for distance, two chips from the practice area and then two putts on the famous 18th green. Points are added up in each competition to determine each of the division championships.
Pate, whose father was her caddie and is also named Chris, said the whole experience was off-the-charts good.
“You really can’t explain it but to see all these junior golfers being able to compete out here and doing something they love was impressive,” Chris Pate said. “There’s a feeling here unlike any other golf venue.”
Each golfer was allowed to bring their immediate family and they also got $300 in a gift certificate to the golf shop. Chris Pate said: “I also have my debit card.”
Going along for the ride as well was Macy’s mother, Martha, who was proud of how her daughter performed. The Pate family lived in Boone but moved to Winston-Salem about 18 months ago.
“They really treat you so good upon our arrival here so this has been a great experience,” Martha said.
The golfers and their families also get tickets to Monday’s practice round where they can really explore the course.
Both the Pates and Adkins’ families were planning on staying for Monday’s experience.
“I want to go see all the holes and see some of the golfers play,” Riley said. “That’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Pate, who is ranked fifth in the state by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association's rankings, said getting to compete at Augusta National will provide her with motivation for years to come. Her next goal is to do well enough in college to be able to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which was held Saturday.
“It’s really special to think that maybe I could be up there one day,” Pate said about the ANWA.
Pate, who attended a Wake Forest golf camp two years ago has met Emilia Migliaccio before, says Migliaccio is one of her role models.
“That’s pretty cool to watch,” she said about Migliaccio losing in the playoff on Saturday. “They are all so good and they are such ambassadors of the game and it’s really special to watch.”
Riley Adkins was already thinking about getting back to work on her game to prepare for the 2022 qualifying stages of the Drive, Chip and Putt, which will begin in July.
“I want to get back here again,” she said.
