Dream come true: Two local junior golfers compete in Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta

“I think I was more nervous than her but she did awesome and I know she’s feeling like she could have done better but we are so proud of her getting here,” Chris Adkins said.

Riley also had her mother, Heather, and her little brother, Jace, who is 6-years-old, there cheering for her. "I'm glad my family could be here with me," she said.

One of the highlights for Chris Adkins was having a conversation with Lou Holtz, an Augusta member who happened to see his daughter’s swing. Holtz, a hall of fame football coach, asked Chris a question about Riley.

“So he says ‘Are you her coach?’ and I said, ‘no, I’m her father,’” Chris said. “And he said not much can go wrong with that swing.”

Riley, who is taught by Marcy Hart, a former Ledford and North Carolina star who played on the LPGA Tour, said seeing the history of Augusta National up close was better than the dream.

“I’ve seen the tournament for so many years and to see it in person was so much better,” said Riley, who has a Tar Heel head cover that was given to her by Heather Angell, a Winston-Salem native who is a former North Carolina star who is a teaching pro in Florida.