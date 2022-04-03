Drive, Chip and Putt winner from North Carolina tugs at Bubba Watson's heartstrings at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, was caught way off guard during the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals at Augusta National on Sunday morning.

Watson, who can be emotional about the time of day, had to fight back tears after meeting the champion in the 7-to-9 year-old champion in the girls division, Autumn Solesbee of Huntersville.

“The first thing she says to me when I met her this morning was that I’m adopted and she loves me because we adopted our two kids,” Watson said as he was sniffling and tearing up recalling the short conversation and it had nothing to do with the pollen that's starting to take hold. “I was overwhelmed about this little girl telling me she’s my favorite golfer.”

An extra special win for the Solesbee family, topped off with a hug from Autumn's favorite golfer @bubbawatson 😊 #DriveChipandPutt pic.twitter.com/JOri0zdH1Z — Drive, Chip & Putt (@DriveChipPutt) April 3, 2022

Solesbee, who scored 26 points in the competition to win her first title in her first try, only picked up golf about two years ago and loves every aspect of it.

“Bubba is my favorite golfer because he has two adopted kids and I’m adopted so he’s won two Masters also,” said Solesbee, whose mom (Jamie) and father (Donnie) were all smiles after her victory.

One of the best parts of Masters’ week is the Drive, Putt and Chip finals because there are more children on the grounds with families than at any time of the week. And every year Watson embraces this event and lends his time to all the competitors from all over the world.

Watson was there on the 18th green meeting each of the golfers as they finished. Condoleeza Rice, a former secretary of state and an Augusta National member, was also just off the 18th green greeting the golfers as they finished.

“This means a lot to me,” Watson said. “When she told me that this morning I started crying and now I have to give her a trophy. So when you think about that this is pretty special to be out here. I mean, this is what we do it for to help and give back and I’m trying to make a positive influence on our world.”

What’s amazing might just be Solesbee’s attitude, who after all her interviews were done she sidled up to her father and said: “OK, where’s the trophy?”

Donnie said it’s amazing what her daughter has accomplished on the golf course in such a short time. Soon after she was adopted Donnie and his father, Don, met at a Top Golf facility between Greenville, S.C. and Huntersville.

“So Autumn was going to me her grandfather for the first time so we met there, and just happen to hit some golf balls and have lunch at Top Golf,” Donnie said. “Then after lunch Autumn said she wanted to him more golf balls.”

First day in Augusta! Getting in a little morning practice and then going to @anwagolf tomorrow to watch some of the girls Autumn looks up to!! #girldad #9yearsold pic.twitter.com/KZ6ZAB6hxk — Donnie Solesbee (@DonnieSolesbee) April 1, 2022

Later this month the family will celebrate April 21, which is her “Gotcha Day” for the adoption.

“It’s funny but people ask about it's great what we’ve done for her life but she’s enriched our lives so much that it’s hard to put into words,” Donnie said.

She’s only played in a handful of tournaments but finished ninth in the U.S. Kids’ Tournament in Pinehurst in 2221.

The way she handled herself on the big stage of Augusta National is something that was easy, thanks to some good advice from her father.

“My dad said that my nervousness is a Superpower and it helps me at all times,” she said. “So that’s what I was thinking about the whole time.”

Autumn attends Southlake Christian Academy in Huntersville and the family is in the process of moving near the 16th hole at Cowans Ford Golf Club in Stanley.

The connection that Autumn has with Watson is something her father said means a lot to him.

"Autumn somewhere in her life, before she met us, made the decision that she was going to wake up happy every day and not let circumstances dictate her life."@autumngolf's incredible journey begins its next chapter @DriveChipPutt.Her #DriveOn story ➡️ https://t.co/vppaCQYTE7 pic.twitter.com/kjbb0ckG9t — LPGA*USGA Girls Golf (@LPGAGirlsGolf) April 3, 2022

“I’m amazed at what she’s done today but I’m going to tell you what I’ve told a lot of people,” Donnie said. “We adopted her from foster care a little over two years ago and just like she has this amazing smile now the thing is somewhere in her life before she even met us she made a conscious or subconscious decision not to let her circumstances define her life.

“And she made a decision to wake up happy every single day.”

While she says her chipping is the best part of her game, what may separate her from others just might be her attitude.

“She came from some troubled times in her life and decided she’s going to be a happy kid,” Donnie said, “and I’ve got a front-row seat for all of it.”

It was no surprise that the Autumn was quick on her reply as to how many golf trophies she has. "This is my fifth, and it's the biggest," she said.

