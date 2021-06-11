Drive defeats Dash again

Four Greenville pitchers limited Winston-Salem to one run and just three hits in the Drive's 5-1 win over the Dash on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

Both teams reached .500 at 17-17. Greenville's win evened the six-game series at 2-2.

The Dash loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Drive reliever Brendan Nail closed the door.

Winston-Salem got a double from center fielder Ian Dawkins and singles from third baseman Luis Curbello and second baseman Yolbert Sanchez.

Greenville starter Chris Murphy picked up the win, evening his record at 2-2.

Winston-Salem starter Isaiah (1-6) took the loss.

The fifth game of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at Truist Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.