Drive rallies late to defeat Dash

The Greenville Drive scored twice in the eighth inning on Friday night, coming from behind to grab a 3-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at Greenville’s Fluor Field.

The win gave Greenville (27-25) a 3-1 lead over Winston-Salem (23-29) in the best-of-six series.

The Dash took a quick 2-0 lead when Lenyn Sosa homered in the first inning with Yolbert Sanchez aboard. It was Sosa’s sixth homer of the season.

But the Drive scored a solo run in the third, and in the eighth Tyler Esplin’s two-run single gave Greenville its 3-2 lead.

It was the third loss in a row for the Dash, after allowing 18 hits in a 16-3 loss to Greenville on Thursday.

The Dash will send right-hander Johan Dominguez to the mound on Saturday. Despite his ERA rising to 4.93 over his past two starts, Dominguez still has a 1.05 WHIP — still among the leaders in the High-A East. Dominguez pitched against the Drive on June 10 at Truist Stadium, allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He didn’t factor in the decision.

Grant Gambrell is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season for the Drive. Gambrell made his Greenville debut against the Dash on June 12, pitching five innings of one-run ball while not factoring into the decision.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.