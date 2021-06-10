Drive rallies to defeat Dash

The Greenville Drive's three-run eighth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and led the way to a 6-2 win over the Winston-Salem on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

Greenville improved to 16-17, while Winston-Salem fell to 17-16. The Dash still leads the six-game series 2-1.

In the seventh, the Dash tied the game at 2-2 on shortstop Lenyn Sosa's third homer of the season, a line shot to center with designated hitter Alex Destino on base.

But the Drive responded quickly.

In the top of the eighth, Cameron Cannon's single scored Cole Brannon. Brandon Howlett followed with a single to center, sending Christian Koss home. Finally, Cannon scored on Devlin Granberg's sacrifice fly to give Greenville a 5-3 lead.

The Drive added an insurance run in the ninth.

Brian Van Belle (2-2) got the win for Greenville. For Winston-Salem, Cooper Bradford (1-1) took the loss.

The fourth game of the six-game set is scheduled for Friday night at Truist Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.