Drive wins third in a row vs. Dash
dash logo web 051621

A Winston-Salem rally in the bottom of the 10th inning came up just short, as the Dash fell to the Greenville Drive for the third consecutive game, 3-2, at Truist Stadium on Saturday night.

The Drive improved to 18-17, while the Dash fell to 17-18.

The score was tied 1-1 after nine innings.

In the top of the 10th, Drive right fielder Cole Brannen hit his second homer of the season, a two-run shot that also scored Luke Bandy, who had walked.

Trailing 3-1, the Dash gave it a shot in the bottom of the 10th. A Tyler Osik ground out scored Johan Cruz from third, but Greenville reliever Zach Bryant eluded any further trouble.

Bryant picked up the win in relief, improving his record to 1-1.

Reliever Sal Biasi of the Dash took the loss. His record fell to 0-1.

The Dash will go for a split of the six-game series when the team take the field at Truist Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Tags

