Drivers, crew members tussle in pits at Bowman Gray Stadium

A heated exchange between drivers Justin Taylor and Michael Adams and their respective crews led to a fight Saturday night during racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The drivers, who compete in the Sportsman Division, along with what appear to be crew members got into it after the second of the two scheduled 20-lap races.

The video was caught by Christian Thorpe, who works for another driver who wasn't involved in the fight but was nearby.

"I was just trying not to get hurt," Thorpe said.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the track, called it a verbal confrontation, and police quickly brokie it up.

“We talked to everybody involved and the police were there and they talked to them as well, and that was it,” Garrison said.

Garrison would not say which drivers were involved but said that no arrests were made and that the scene calmed after a few minutes.

“It was just a heat-of-the-moment thing after a race,” Garrison said.

Taylor and Adams could not be reached for comment.

Taylor wound up 12th in the second race, and Adams finished in eighth place.