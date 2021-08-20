 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drivers have one more race as Bowman Gray Stadium season will come to an end
0 Comments
top story

Drivers have one more race as Bowman Gray Stadium season will come to an end

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
071121-wsj-spt-bowmangray

Tim Brown is just four points ahead of Burt Myers heading into Saturday's final night of the Bowman Gray Stadium racing season.

 Bruce Chapman Photo

He won for the 51st time in his career

Nothing will be held back for Saturday’s final night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The 11-week season that has had two rainouts is scheduled to come to an end, and championships are up for grabs in all four divisions.

The double-points night will be optimal for those drivers who are close to the lead in their divisions.

And to erase any doubt about who will win the championships, track officials will have just one race in each division.

All leaders helped by last week’s rainout. There will be plenty of pressure for those division leaders to close out their seasons with championships.

This should be fun.

Here’s a look at each of the divisions and what to expect:

Modified Division

“The Tim and Burt Show” will come to an end with one of them grabbing their 11th points championship, a testament to their abilities, teams and sponsorships.

Tim Brown has won three races this season and leads by just four points over Burt Myers, the four-time defending champion. If they happen to end in a points tie, Brown would get the nod because of the number of races won. Myers can win if he finishes two places ahead of Brown.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Still in contention: Jason Myers might have something to say about the 150-lap race. He’s sitting in third and 42 points behind but he’s capable of winning the race while his brother, Burt, and Brown figure out who wins the title.

Sportsman Division

BGS

Tommy Neal has a comfortable lead heading into Saturday's final night of racing.

If all drivers in this division decide to settle their grudges Saturday night, there might be few cars left on the track at the end of the 40-lap race. This division has been the most entertaining this season, and this final race should be as well. Tommy Neal has a comfortable lead on Zack Ore heading in, but nothing has been comfortable in this division.

Still in contention: Amber Lynn has an outside shot to become the first woman to win this division. 

Street Stock Division

Bowman Gray Aug. 17

Billy Gregg has a chance to repeat as champion in the Street Stock Division.

Billy Gregg is in good shape to repeat as champion, having also won in 2019. He’s had a consistent car and has taken advantage of his chances to win races. Christian Joyce has also had a good season but has only one more race to make up 30 points.

Still in contention: Jeremy Warren sits in third place, but the No. 97 car would need serious help to emerge as the champion.

Stadium Stock Division

Bowman Gray Aug. 17

Brandon Brendle has a four-point lead heading into the final race of the Stadium Stock Division on Saturday night.

The four-cylinders have been entertaining, and parity has been plentiful. The race for the championship is close with Brandon Brendle leading Grayson Keaton by four points. Keaton can finish two positions ahead of Brendle and still win the title.

Still in contention: Robert Strmiska has been as consistent as Keaton and Brendle. What makes this division so intriguing is the final race is just 15 laps.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium racing

What: Season finales. Carolina Farm Credit 150 Modified race, plus 40-lap Sportsman, 20-lap Street Stock and 15-lap Stadium Stock races. Double points in all divisions.

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Information: bowmangrayracing.com

Points standings

MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 83 Tim Brown 448

2 1 Burt Myers 444

3 4 Jason Myers 406

4 04 Brandon Ward 398

5 75 Lee Jeffreys 386

6 22 Jonathan Brown 376

7 65 Danny Bohn 370

8 69 John Holleman 362

9 16 Chris Fleming 334

10 79 James Civali 288

11 5 Randy Butner 278

12 3 Danny Propst 266

13 44 Daniel Beeson 254

53 Joseph Brown 254

15 17 John Smith 208

16 6 Chris Williams 158

17 18 Daniel Yates 106

18 05 Bussy Beavers 84

19 77 Susan Harwell 82

20 99 William Smith 76

21 68 Junior Miller 74

24 Andrew Harrah 74

23 15 Brian Loftin 70

88 Brad Robbins 70

25 7 Dylan Ward 60

26 50 Michael Clifton 56

51 Drew Moffitt 56

28 8 Darin Redmon 54

29 12 Dean Ward 50

07 Dennis Holdren 50

31 55 Jeremy Gerstner 48

32 25 Bobby Labonte 36

33 24 Max Zachem 32

34 31 Zach Brewer 28

35 24 Rupert Sink 22

45 Lee Stimpson 22

37 72 Bryant Robertson 14

40 Frank Fleming 14

39 30 Jody Utt 6

53 Andy Jankowiak 6

36 Jason Southern 6

SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 434

2 55 Zack Ore 422

3 2 Amber Lynn 416

4 92 Kyle Southern 384

5 19 Michael Adams 378

6 5 Spencer Martin 376

7 12 Justin Taylor 360

8 03 Sterling Plemmons 333

9 38 Mitch Gales 330

10 08 Jacob Creed 329

11 6 Kirk Sheets 322

12 31 Chase Robertson 310

13 22 Wesley Thompson 289

14 68 Robbie Brewer 261

15 54 Braden Mills 162

16 81 Zack Clifton 150

17 3 Jeff Garrison 122

18 9 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 62

19 9 David Adams 60

20 50 Ross Dalton 35

21 00 Kyle Barnes 31

22 1 Nick Wall 16

23 9 Kale Gale 10

STREET STOCK SERIES

1 98 Billy Gregg 430

2 1 Christian Joyce 400

3 97 Jeremy Warren 388

4 40 Taylor Robbins 386

5 02 David Creed 374

6 28 Nate Gregg 364

7 22 Brian Wall 342

8 99 Bryan Sykes 334

9 69 Gerald Robinson Jr 318

10 59 Austin Harris 298

11 15 Nick Wall 282

12 96 Donnie Martin 248

13 13 Kevin Gilbert 202

3 Dennis Lanier 202

15 79 Conner Shaw 196

16 88 Austin Jones 168

17 16 Brad Lewis 132

18 19 Corey Rose 124

19 0 Brian Rose 94

20 31 Brandon Butner 92

21 19 Kenny Bost 84

22 7 Chris Allison 66

23 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 54

24 88 Justin Cummings 50

25 00 Cale Martin 36

26 2 Willie Wall 18

27 90 Dawny Strehlow 16

30 Bobby Willard 16

29 90 Hal Seats 14

STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 9 Brandon Brendle 454

2 1 Grayson Keaton 450

3 90 Robert Strmiska 430

4 80 Luke Smith 416

5 81 Chuck Wall 410

6 27 Austin Cates 380

7 46 Wyatt Sapp 372

8 12 Levi Holt 348

9 31 Kyler Staley 346

10 24 A.J. Sanders 318

11 54 Justin Owens 310

12 14 Ken Bridges 282

13 28 Robert Mabe 268

14 55 Jeremy Smith 262

23 Blake Spears 262

16 33 DJ Dean 248

40 Kenny Dixon 248

18 69 Brandon Crotts 244

71 Joel Stewart 244

20 25 Matt Goodwin 240

21 48 Junior Smith 234

22 76 Billy Cameron Jr 232

23 66 Blaine Curry 224

24 70 Jeffery Burrow 220

25 17 Andy Southern 218

26 74 Matt Alley 162

27 49 Chris Smith 150

28 39 Patrick Mullen 142

29 9 Robbie Shrewsbury 130

30 43 Todd Barnhardt 118

31 7 Chris Allison 114

32 22 Adam Thomas 108

33 49 Shawn Hayes 104

34 68 Tyler Bush 100

35 2 Andy Spears 92

36 0 Carlos Clifton 80

37 15 Dwayne Bryant 72

38 03 Cody Gum 70

39 4 Shane Tuttle 68

40 64 Steven Truell 60

13 Zack Staley 60

42 10 David Hopkins 56

43 59 Isaac Harris 50

44 99 Blake Walker 48

45 21 Michael Wells 46

46 44 Andrew Sanders 42

47 8 Stephen Sanders 36

48 3 Taylor Hedrick 32

49 34 Steven Stoneman 26

50 32 William Smith 24

51 71 James Allison 12

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News