Drivers have one more race as Bowman Gray Stadium season will come to an end

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still in contention: Jason Myers might have something to say about the 150-lap race. He’s sitting in third and 42 points behind but he’s capable of winning the race while his brother, Burt, and Brown figure out who wins the title.

Sportsman Division

If all drivers in this division decide to settle their grudges Saturday night, there might be few cars left on the track at the end of the 40-lap race. This division has been the most entertaining this season, and this final race should be as well. Tommy Neal has a comfortable lead on Zack Ore heading in, but nothing has been comfortable in this division.

Still in contention: Amber Lynn has an outside shot to become the first woman to win this division.

Street Stock Division

Billy Gregg is in good shape to repeat as champion, having also won in 2019. He’s had a consistent car and has taken advantage of his chances to win races. Christian Joyce has also had a good season but has only one more race to make up 30 points.

Still in contention: Jeremy Warren sits in third place, but the No. 97 car would need serious help to emerge as the champion.

Stadium Stock Division