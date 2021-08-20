Drivers have one more race as Bowman Gray Stadium season will come to an end

Nothing will be held back for Saturday’s final night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The 11-week season that has had two rainouts is scheduled to come to an end, and championships are up for grabs in all four divisions.
The double-points night will be optimal for those drivers who are close to the lead in their divisions.
And to erase any doubt about who will win the championships, track officials will have just one race in each division.
All leaders helped by last week’s rainout. There will be plenty of pressure for those division leaders to close out their seasons with championships.
This should be fun.
Here’s a look at each of the divisions and what to expect:
Modified Division
“The Tim and Burt Show” will come to an end with one of them grabbing their 11th points championship, a testament to their abilities, teams and sponsorships.
Tim Brown has won three races this season and leads by just four points over Burt Myers, the four-time defending champion. If they happen to end in a points tie, Brown would get the nod because of the number of races won. Myers can win if he finishes two places ahead of Brown.
Still in contention: Jason Myers might have something to say about the 150-lap race. He’s sitting in third and 42 points behind but he’s capable of winning the race while his brother, Burt, and Brown figure out who wins the title.
Sportsman Division
If all drivers in this division decide to settle their grudges Saturday night, there might be few cars left on the track at the end of the 40-lap race. This division has been the most entertaining this season, and this final race should be as well. Tommy Neal has a comfortable lead on Zack Ore heading in, but nothing has been comfortable in this division.
Still in contention: Amber Lynn has an outside shot to become the first woman to win this division.
Street Stock Division
Billy Gregg is in good shape to repeat as champion, having also won in 2019. He’s had a consistent car and has taken advantage of his chances to win races. Christian Joyce has also had a good season but has only one more race to make up 30 points.
Still in contention: Jeremy Warren sits in third place, but the No. 97 car would need serious help to emerge as the champion.
Stadium Stock Division
The four-cylinders have been entertaining, and parity has been plentiful. The race for the championship is close with Brandon Brendle leading Grayson Keaton by four points. Keaton can finish two positions ahead of Brendle and still win the title.
Still in contention: Robert Strmiska has been as consistent as Keaton and Brendle. What makes this division so intriguing is the final race is just 15 laps.
