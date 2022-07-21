 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dudley to hold 7-on-7 football tournament Saturday

What

7-on-7 football tournament for high school teams.

When

9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Where

Dudley High School (1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro), games on the main field at J.A. Tarpley Stadium and on the school's baseball field.

Who

Carver, Dudley, Glenn, High Point Christian, Mount Tabor, North Forsyth, Smith and Southeast Guilford from the Triad, as well as Charlotte Chambers, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Charlotte Palisades, Cummings, East Lincoln, Fayetteville E.E. Smith, Pittsboro Northwood, St. Pauls, Southern Durham and Spring Lake Overhills.

Format

Pool play, followed by playoffs concluding with the championship game at 3:30 p.m.

Admission

$10.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

