Dudley to hold 7-on-7 football tournament Saturday

What
7-on-7 football tournament for high school teams.
When
9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Where
Dudley High School (1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro), games on the main field at J.A. Tarpley Stadium and on the school's baseball field.
Who
Carver, Dudley, Glenn, High Point Christian, Mount Tabor, North Forsyth, Smith and Southeast Guilford from the Triad, as well as Charlotte Chambers, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Charlotte Palisades, Cummings, East Lincoln, Fayetteville E.E. Smith, Pittsboro Northwood, St. Pauls, Southern Durham and Spring Lake Overhills.
Format
People are also reading…
Pool play, followed by playoffs concluding with the championship game at 3:30 p.m.
Admission
$10.