The Sunday edition of the Journal will include coverage of the historic Duke-Carolina matchup at the NCAA men's basketball Final Four. To accommodate that, delivery of your morning newspaper could be later than normal.
Duke-Carolina and the Sunday Journal
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Love hit game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers 37 seconds apart and North Carolina moved within a victory of its 21st F…
It's time for college basketball's elite to step into the spotlight in New Orleans. Duke, Villanova, Kansas and North Carolina will compete next weekend for a chance to add another championship banner to their rafters.
A collection of tweets about the Duke-North Carolina men's basketball matchup at the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday night (8:49 p.m., TBS).
The Villains will replace longtime participant Northwest Guilford, and this year's tournament will move to dates before Christmas (Dec. 20-22).
Retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reaches his 13th Final Four, surpassing John Wooden. Get complete results from Saturday's NCAA Elite 8 action.
Kobie Turner, a graduate transfer defensive lineman, and Wake Forest hoping to make great music together
Richmond transfer will be plugged right into the line this fall
It all seems like a blur now, a comet streaking across time destined for a collision, two neighboring stars about to be changed forever, possibly along with the sporting galaxy itself.
Meanwhile, retiring Coach K's Duke nails its 13th Final Four spot. Here's a recap of NCAA basketball action plus everything you need to know today as underdog St. Peter's takes on UNC.