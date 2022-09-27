Duke vs Virginia first look: Odds and players to watch as Blue Devils open ACC play

RALEIGH — Duke's defense showed familiar problems as the Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday.

Virginia, which is also led by a first-time head coach, is struggling to score points.

The two developing ACC Coastal Division teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in a game that each needs in their quest for six wins and bowl eligibility.

Duke officials talked to Mike Elko and Tony Elliott during their search to replace David Cutcliffe as head coach last December. Elko, previously Texas A&M's defensive coordinator, took the Blue Devils job. Elliott, who was Clemson's offensive coordinator, accepted Virginia's offer to replace Bronco Mendenhall as the Cavaliers' coach.

Thus far, Duke (3-1) has allowed only 19.5 points per game. But Kansas moved the ball better than Elko wanted in beating the Blue Devils, 35-27, on Saturday. The Jayhawks converted on 6 of 10 third downs against a Duke defense that is last in the ACC in stopping teams on third down. Duke's foes have been successful 43.6% of the time.

Virginia, meanwhile, has scored only 18.3 points per game, next to last in the ACC ahead of only Georgia Tech (13.8). The Cavaliers have only completed 51.4% of their passes, last in the ACC. Virginia only converts on 30.9% of its third downs.

The Cavaliers have had the upper hand in the annual series with Duke of late. Virginia has won the last seven meetings.

Three Duke players to watch

Riley Leonard, QB: The sophomore's 71.3% completion rate is tops among ACC starting quarterbacks. He's thrown six touchdown passes with two interceptions through four games.

Jalon Calhoun, WR: Third in the ACC with 291 receiving yards, averaging 17.1 yards per catch as part of Duke's balanced receiving corps that includes Eli Pancol and Jordan Moore.

Darius Joiner, S: Duke's leader in tackles with 33, averaging 8.3 per game. Graduate transfer previously played at FCS schools Jacksonville State and Western Illinois, where he led that level with 142 tackles last season.

Three Virginia players to watch

Brennan Armstrong, QB: Struggling after a strong 2021 season, Armstrong has completed just 52.1% of his throws this season He has more interceptions (four) than touchdown throws (three). Last season, he completed 65.2% of his passes with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Keytaon Thompson, WR: Virginia's leading receiver with 26 catches for 290 yards. The 6-5, 216-pound Thompson has nine more catches than any other Cavaliers receiver but has yet to score a touchdown.

Nick Jackson, LB: An All-ACC candidate who leads Virginia in tackles (41, with 19 solos), Jackson is suspended for the first half of the Duke game after committing a targeting foul that led to an ejection in the third quarter against Syracuse last Friday.