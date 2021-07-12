East Forsyth alum Connor Norby goes to the Orioles in MLB draft

Connor Norby was not picked on the first day of the Major League Baseball draft, but he didn't have to wait long on Day 2.
The former East Forsyth second baseman was the fifth pick in the second round (41st overall) on Monday after a junior season at East Carolina in which he batted .415 with 15 home runs, 51 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
Norby, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound infielder from Kernersville, said before the draft that he considers himself “a perfectionist in a game where you can’t be perfect, which is good and bad. When you don’t get four hits in a game you kind of feel down about yourself a little bit, but I always want to have as many good at-bats as I can in a day. If I’m hitting .400, I want to hit .500. If I’m hitting .500, I want to hit .600. There’s not an end goal for me and there never will be. That’s a trait the great players have.”
Cliff Godwin, Norby's coach at East Carolina, called him “the best right-handed hitter I’ve ever coached,” and that includes New York Yankees star D.J. LeMahieu when Godwin was an assistant at LSU.
MLB assigns approximate signing bonuses to each slot in the draft, although teams can offer more or less than that slot value depending on their overall bonus pool. The slot for the No. 41 pick, Norby, is listed as $1,813,500 from a total bonus pool of $11,829,300 for the Orioles.
Another area player, Brett Kerry of Clemmons, also was selected Monday. The former Wesleyan pitcher, the 2018 HSXtra.com Player of the Year, was chosen in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Los Angeles Angels.
Kerry was 5-1 with four saves and a 2.15 ERA this year at South Carolina. For his career with the Gamecocks, the 6-0, 210-pound righthander was 11-2 with 12 saves, a 2.54 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 127⅔ innings.
The bonus slot for the No. 141 pick, Kerry, is $390,400 from the Angels' pool of $9,295,900.
Both Norby and Kerry have college baseball eligibility remaining, but are expected to sign professional contracts. Another area player who had been projected as a second-day draft pick, Reagan left-handed pitcher Josh Hartle, withdrew from the draft during the weekend to honor his commitment to pitch for Wake Forest.
