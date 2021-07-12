East Forsyth alum Connor Norby goes to the Orioles in MLB draft

Connor Norby was not picked on the first day of the Major League Baseball draft, but he didn't have to wait long on Day 2.

The former East Forsyth second baseman was the fifth pick in the second round (41st overall) on Monday after a junior season at East Carolina in which he batted .415 with 15 home runs, 51 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Norby, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound infielder from Kernersville, said before the draft that he considers himself “a perfectionist in a game where you can’t be perfect, which is good and bad. When you don’t get four hits in a game you kind of feel down about yourself a little bit, but I always want to have as many good at-bats as I can in a day. If I’m hitting .400, I want to hit .500. If I’m hitting .500, I want to hit .600. There’s not an end goal for me and there never will be. That’s a trait the great players have.”

Cliff Godwin, Norby's coach at East Carolina, called him “the best right-handed hitter I’ve ever coached,” and that includes New York Yankees star D.J. LeMahieu when Godwin was an assistant at LSU.