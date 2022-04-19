East Forsyth brings softball powers to Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth's softball field will be the venue for three intriguing non-conference games Saturday.
In the opener, the Class 4-A Eagles will take on Class 3-A power Eastern Alamance (13-1) at 11 a.m. The game is a potential matchup between two of the top senior pitchers not only in North Carolina but in the country: East Forsyth left-hander Kierston Deal, who has signed with top-ranked Oklahoma; and Eastern Alamance right-hander Kenna Raye Dark, a North Carolina signee.
In the second game, Eastern Alamance faces the only team it has lost to this season, Class 4-A South Caldwell (11-1), at 1 p.m.
In the finale, East Forsyth faces South Caldwell at 3 p.m. in what could be a 4-A West playoffs preview. The Eagles won 2-1 last year in the regional final.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.