East Forsyth brings softball powers to Kernersville

East Forsyth West Forsyth softball (copy)

East Forsyth pitcher Kierston Deal is one reason to watch the Eagles on Saturday when they play host to Eastern Alamance and South Caldwell. The senior left-hander has signed to play college softball at Oklahoma.

 Walt Unks, Journal

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth's softball field will be the venue for three intriguing non-conference games Saturday. 

In the opener, the Class 4-A Eagles will take on Class 3-A power Eastern Alamance (13-1) at 11 a.m. The game is a potential matchup between two of the top senior pitchers not only in North Carolina but in the country: East Forsyth left-hander Kierston Deal, who has signed with top-ranked Oklahoma; and Eastern Alamance right-hander Kenna Raye Dark, a North Carolina signee. 

In the second game, Eastern Alamance faces the only team it has lost to this season, Class 4-A South Caldwell (11-1), at 1 p.m.

In the finale, East Forsyth faces South Caldwell at 3 p.m. in what could be a 4-A West playoffs preview. The Eagles won 2-1 last year in the regional final.

