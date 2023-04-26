KERNERSVILLE—East Forsyth named its softball field after 27-year coach Karen Dull, a pioneer who successfully transitioned between a two-year and four-year environment and from slow to fast pitch eras.

The dedication for Karen Dull Field took place prior to the Eagles’ home non-conference matchup Wednesday against Walkertown.

“She set the standard,” said East Forsyth interim coach Karlee Honeycutt, who played for Dull. “She set the expectations for us to not only be good athletes on the field, but also in the classroom. We knew how we needed to act, how we needed to play, giving it 100%, but she also had a good balance and we had fun.”

Dull’s tenure as Eagles softball coach spanned until 2011, with Bruce Springsteen’s hit song “Glory Days” released in 1985 playing as she came off the field from Wednesday’s pregame dedication to match the year it all began. Over that period, Dull won well over 300 games, eight conference titles, multiple conference tournament titles and numerous coach of the year awards as well as Region 5 Coach of the Year.

The High Point College graduate was also the school’s volleyball coach from 1986-2011, in addition to being a teacher at East for 27 of her 34 years in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.

Called “hard-core” by Honeycutt, players knew Dull meant business when the 1977 High Point College graduate raised her eyebrows and could sense discontent when she chewed her gum a little harder.

“Some of them will tell you that I was pretty tough and I will agree,” Dull said. “I was tough, I was demanding, but I think most of them knew that what I did, I did it to make them better players and to help them to be more successful in the game of softball.”

A public hearing on was held on March 28, where the School Board voted on the field bearing Dull’s name. Since the approval, East athletics director Allen Plaster said that the sign commemorating the naming was put there on Monday. Dull said she was surprised at first about her name being brought up for the tribute.

“I am totally humbled and honored that I had players that thought enough of what I did with the program in developing the program to go through the process they needed to to have the field named after me.”

On Wednesday, the name designation was made official with the pregame ceremony taking place after the teams had warmed up prior to the varsity non-conference matchup. Family members, including her son Drew Dull, the Eagles baseball coach, surrounded Dull. Twenty-two former players came onto the field with their former coach, including Honeycutt and Walktown coach Kaytee Ward, twin sisters who were seniors in 2011. East assistant Andrea Layton, who graduated in 1999, was a part of the first wave of fast pitch players as the transition began in 1996.

Plaster said that this particular game was chosen because the coaches for each team would be present and because East’s baseball team didn’t have a game, allowing Dull’s son to be available without a conflict.

Dull has worked the scoreboard for East baseball home games over the last few years, while her husband Frankie Dull plays music for those games.

East (17-3) won 14-1 over Walkertown (12-9) and will face West Forsyth (19-2) on the road Thursday to close the regular season and decide the regular season Central Piedmont 4A Conference championship.

“She was definitely a no-nonsense-type coach, fair and treated everybody the same regardless if you were the top player on the team or the last player,” Plaster said about Dull. “She treated everyone the same way, quite a few of her players were able to play college softball and then I would venture to say that quite a few got into the teaching/coaching profession because of the way coach Dull handled them and the things that she instilled in those young ladies as players for her.”