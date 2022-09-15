East Forsyth-Reagan: Three keys to the game

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (3-0) at NO. 3 REAGAN (2-1)

What

Central Piedmont 4-A football opener

When

7 p.m. Friday

Admission

Radio

WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM

Three keys to the game

1. Big plays vs. big bodies. East Forsyth's offense is as explosive as any in the state, with QB Jaylen Raynor a threat to turn every run or pass into a touchdown. Reagan wants to control the clock with a physical, experienced offensive line led by seniors Sam Pendleton, Spencer Schaper and Spencer Webb. If East can build a multi-score lead it can force the Raiders to play from behind and abandon their ground game, while Reagan wants to make the Eagles drive the ball and potentially turn it over as they did last year in a 22-18 Raiders win.

2. Overlooked defenses. An East Forsyth defense led by LB R.J. Brown and DEs Nathan and Nick Martin has seven sacks and has forced eight turnovers, while a Reagan group featuring DE Semaj Turner has 11 sacks and seven takeaways. Offense may sell tickets, but two well-coached and extremely talented defenses will play a big role in deciding this game.

3. Luke Collins, the X-factor. The sophomore athlete does a little bit of a lot of things for Reagan, and does them well. Collins has run the ball effectively as a quarterback, caught some key passes as a slot receiver and flipped the field with his booming punts. He will have to be careful not to outkick the coverage, though, with East Forsyth's Que'sean Brown waiting to break a return if given the opportunity.